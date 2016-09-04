Ikea Wants To Give You A Restaurant

Ikea isn't just letting you build furniture on your own, now, it'll let you build a restaurant, too.
According to Mashable, the Swedish company is launching the "Dining Club," where you can take over a DIY restaurant and play chef for up to 19 of your closest friends.
In a statement, Ikea wrote, "Diners will orchestrate an intimate foodie experience in a [homey] kitchen environment to mimic an actual dinner party, but one where diners can host many more guests than usual."
Don't worry, you don't need to be an expert cook to sign up, since you'll be working under the supervision of an expert chef. So no, you won't be relying on any illustrated directions, which means this endeavor should be easier than assembling a Liatorp.
You'll get to create the place from scratch, including picking a name for the dining destination and the full menu, which may or may not include Scandinavian classics like Swedish meatballs. It's all up to you — as is whether you want to make breakfast, lunch, or dinner.
Ikea hopes this space, which is located in London's Shoreditch district and is free for all who participate, will bring people together.
“We bond and connect over the everyday process of cooking meals together, so to celebrate this firmly held belief, we are opening The Dining Club to bring people together to enjoy a meal from beginning to end," Ellie Pniok, commercial manager for Ikea Food, said in a statement.
The space, which will be open from September 10 to 25, is currently taking reservations online until September 17.
