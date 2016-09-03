We Hope This Skywritten Marriage Proposal Over NYC Worked

We love awwwwww-inducing stories, and this one is the most aww-worthy we've seen in a while. Yesterday, someone proposed via a plane skywriting, "Will you marry me," over NYC, Gothamist reports.
The message read, "Will You Marry Me Kristina," in huge letters. The city stopped to gawk at the sweet message and take pictures. It happened during rush hour, at about 6:30 p.m. Judging from social-media accounts, it could be seen from all of lower Manhattan.
It was quite a spectacle.
Someone is skywriting a marriage proposal over Union Square right now. If it's for you, CONGRATULATIONS! pic.twitter.com/60SRgTBrNE— gettingsome (@gettingsome) September 2, 2016
Someone is skywriting a marriage proposal in Midtown pic.twitter.com/qKMRzncg53— WriteColonWrite (@DaveCoIon) September 2, 2016
While the proposal caught the eyes of many New Yorkers, we do have a few questions: It was pretty windy yesterday, how did the proposer know his or her intended would see it? The message was so large, it was hard to make out the whole thing — NYC doesn't exactly boast an uncluttered skyline — would the intended be able to understand it?
NYC Moment: someone is skywriting a proposal and creating quite an on the ground sensation pic.twitter.com/IWcFvPG27r— Barbara Greene (@emoticomma) September 2, 2016
There's no word on whether or not Kristina saw (and accepted) the proposal, or if more than one Kristina called their boy or girlfriend to accept. Congratulations Kristina, wherever you are.
