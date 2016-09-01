The fact that The O.C. premiered 13 years ago makes us feel pretty old. But the fact that the show was on so long ago may have inadvertently saved its stars a lot of stress. Adam Brody, who played the nerd of our dreams Seth Cohen on the hit drama, talked to AOL about what it would be like to star on a show as popular as The O.C. in 2016. He actually believes that the level of instant fame he and co-stars Mischa Barton, Benjamin McKenzie and Rachel Bilson faced when the show took off would be much more intense today.
“That show came out in 2003... no Twitter, no TMZ," Brody explained. "I think that would be so different now to be on something like that. You would be bombarded so much more and have so much less privacy. I still feel like I had a fair amount of privacy.”
The 36-year-old, now married to Leighton Meester, sees how young new stars today are mobbed by the media. "So, on one hand, I don’t envy people in that situation really. But then again, it’s still a good problem to have."
“That show came out in 2003... no Twitter, no TMZ," Brody explained. "I think that would be so different now to be on something like that. You would be bombarded so much more and have so much less privacy. I still feel like I had a fair amount of privacy.”
The 36-year-old, now married to Leighton Meester, sees how young new stars today are mobbed by the media. "So, on one hand, I don’t envy people in that situation really. But then again, it’s still a good problem to have."
On Brody's new show StartUp, a Miami-set drama about a cyber-currency operation, his role as a serious financier is a far cry from the neurotic, funny character of Seth that made him famous.
"I don’t want to fall back on too much like schtick I’ve done before, but I tried to be very un-schticky in [StartUp]," he said. "As much as possible, I tried to not ham it up or go for a joke too much."
Guess we'll have to stick to watching O.C. reruns for our Seth Cohen fix.
"I don’t want to fall back on too much like schtick I’ve done before, but I tried to be very un-schticky in [StartUp]," he said. "As much as possible, I tried to not ham it up or go for a joke too much."
Guess we'll have to stick to watching O.C. reruns for our Seth Cohen fix.
Advertisement