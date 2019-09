Researchers Want To Make Margarine Out Of Mealworms Now

The past few months were abuzz with news of cockroach milk , but, as fall approaches, a new bug-driven superfood trend is upon us. Dutch researchers are investigating how they might make margarine out of mealworms. We don't know whether to say "you're welcome" or "we're very, very sorry."Related: Reap The Benefits Of Omega-3 Fatty Acids In a report published in Inform Magazine (you know, the official magazine of the American Oil Chemists' Society), the researchers wrote that mealworms — and insects more broadly — could be used as a sustainable source of fat. They obviously take fewer resources to raise and maintain than, say, cows or other types of livestock, and they produce very low amounts of greenhouse gases. To top it off (and maybe make the idea of eating mealworm margarine a little less unappetizing), fats made from insects are already used in some types of animal feed.