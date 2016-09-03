Researchers Want To Make Margarine Out Of Mealworms Now

The past few months were abuzz with news of cockroach milk, but, as fall approaches, a new bug-driven superfood trend is upon us. Dutch researchers are investigating how they might make margarine out of mealworms. We don't know whether to say "you're welcome" or "we're very, very sorry."
Related: Reap The Benefits Of Omega-3 Fatty Acids
In a report published in Inform Magazine (you know, the official magazine of the American Oil Chemists' Society), the researchers wrote that mealworms — and insects more broadly — could be used as a sustainable source of fat. They obviously take fewer resources to raise and maintain than, say, cows or other types of livestock, and they produce very low amounts of greenhouse gases. To top it off (and maybe make the idea of eating mealworm margarine a little less unappetizing), fats made from insects are already used in some types of animal feed.
Related: Reap The Benefits Of Omega-3 Fatty Acids
In a report published in Inform Magazine (you know, the official magazine of the American Oil Chemists' Society), the researchers wrote that mealworms — and insects more broadly — could be used as a sustainable source of fat. They obviously take fewer resources to raise and maintain than, say, cows or other types of livestock, and they produce very low amounts of greenhouse gases. To top it off (and maybe make the idea of eating mealworm margarine a little less unappetizing), fats made from insects are already used in some types of animal feed.
Related: Why Your Probiotic Needs A Prebiotic Partner
The researchers also wrote that mealworm fat is low in saturated fats and doesn't contain any trans fats at all, unlike some currently available margarines. (Reminder: While saturated fat, especially the kind in butter, isn't that worrisome, trans fats are pretty much universally reviled by health experts.) That said, more work needs to be done to understand the complete composition of mealworm fat (which includes its structure and fatty acid profile). So, at least for now, you don't have to worry about accidentally picking up mealworm-laced margarine instead of regular margarine on your next grocery run.
The researchers also wrote that mealworm fat is low in saturated fats and doesn't contain any trans fats at all, unlike some currently available margarines. (Reminder: While saturated fat, especially the kind in butter, isn't that worrisome, trans fats are pretty much universally reviled by health experts.) That said, more work needs to be done to understand the complete composition of mealworm fat (which includes its structure and fatty acid profile). So, at least for now, you don't have to worry about accidentally picking up mealworm-laced margarine instead of regular margarine on your next grocery run.
Click through to Shape for more wellness news and healthy eating tips. (Shape)
Related: These Healthy Hot Sauce Recipes Are Next-Level Brilliant
Related: These Healthy Hot Sauce Recipes Are Next-Level Brilliant
Advertisement