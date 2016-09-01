Justin Bieber Apologizes For Awkward Interview

WHAT DO YOU MEAN ❤️❤️❤️ Justin launching #R1LiveLoungeMonth pic.twitter.com/e4akd84zik— BBC Radio 1 (@BBCR1) September 1, 2016
This Justin Bieber interview on Radio 1 is painful! "What's 'what do you mean' about?" JB: "I think it's self explanatory" #awks— Ruth Offord (@RuthOfford) September 1, 2016
Justin Bieber is the worst person in an interview..I can't tell if he's just dumb and has nothing to say or if he's just rude AF— Hannah Jones (@HannahBaggins) September 1, 2016
Hahahaha justin bieber is such an awkward person to interview 😂 felt sorry for Clara and Grimmy— Ambah (@ambahsimpson) September 1, 2016
Listening to Justin Bieber's interview on @BBCR1 and it's absolutely painful, he has the charisma of a rotting lettuce— amy (@AMYC4KES) September 1, 2016
Listening to @BBCR1 this morning with Justin Bieber's interview and he did NOT sound like the happiest of chappies! Sounded really awkward 😳— Claudia Adshead (@ClaudiaAdshead) September 1, 2016
Thank god @justinbieber is off the radio...a sloth could interview better!! #LiveLounge— Steffi (@steffimepstead) September 1, 2016
Justin Bieber on radio 1 this morning 😂😂😂👀 most awkward interview ever. He doesn't give a shit 😂😂— Nath (@nayfevs) September 1, 2016
I don't usually get nervous but tonight I was thrown off and I was. Sorry about that. Really wanted to be my best. Hope u all had fun— Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) September 1, 2016