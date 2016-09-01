Justin Bieber Apologizes For Awkward Interview

Carolyn L. Todd
Justin Bieber is apologizing for his appearance on BBC Radio 1 on Thursday. The singer stopped by the channel's Los Angeles studio for a live performance and interview. Bieber sang acoustic versions of a few of his hits, like “Love Yourself,” “Cold Water,” and “What Do You Mean?” He also performed covers of Tupac's "Thugz Mansion" and Tracy Chapman's "Fast Car." In between sets, he chatted with the host.
Judging by the videos above, Bieber sounded pretty great. But judging by the reactions he elicited on Twitter, quite a few people were not impressed when it came to his interview answers. Apparently, Bieber had low energy and gave one-word replies. While the full interview portions of Bieber's drop-in haven't been shared online, many listeners called it "painful" and "awkward." When asked what his hit "What Do You Mean?" is about, for example, Bieber reportedly answered, "I think it's self explanatory." See some of the negative reactions below.
Advertisement
The singer quickly apologized for disappointing people with his lackluster interview. It sounds like JB simply had a case of nerves. "I don't usually get nervous but tonight I was thrown off and I was," he tweeted. "Sorry about that. Really wanted to be my best. Hope u all had fun." But of course, true Beliebers have already forgiven him.
Advertisement

More from Music