I Lost My Daughter On 9/11. Am I Losing My Country, Too?

It happens every year at this time — we remember the anniversary of Sept. 11, 2001. I never need reminders. On that day, I lost the eldest of my three children, my daughter Vanessa. She went to work. She did not come home. I haven’t seen her in 15 years. And so, as a way of coping, I write. I try to bring her home, if only on the page. I tried, over the course of those years, to advocate for peace in her name. This is my home, America. The United States of America. I have loved this nation as much as any citizen. I am a mom who lost her daughter. If I don’t fear Muslims, why should you? If I am ready to move beyond hate and rage, why shouldn’t you be? This is what I've said. This is what I have written.



But this year is different for me. This year I don’t want to write, because to write is to dig deeply into truths yet unsaid, to unearth meanings buried beneath layers, and to share what I find with an audience who will be moved. All I wanted was for my work to inspire people to be more compassionate with one another, to see the world from another’s point of view. And now, in this incendiary climate, I find that I have very little to say that anyone will hear. No one has listened, it seems, and I’ve been writing this for 15 years. All nations, all places on earth, have inherent dangers. We should not waste our joy nor forget our benevolence as we coddle our fears.



America is a geographic space. America, too, is an idea. It is freedom. Liberty. Brotherhood. We have always espoused this. Perhaps, though, these are only words, cloaked in the shroud of red, white, and blue. What else explains the current presidential election and the way a call to wall off our southern border has resonance with so many? We have already built rhetorical walls.

