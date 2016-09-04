Ready for a romantic revolution? Cupid has plans — super-sized plans — and they are about to take effect. This Friday, September 9, expansive Jupiter sails into Libra, the sign of peace, love, and harmony, until October 10, 2017. This 13-month cycle can totally redo the way the world does love. Marriage may be more en vogue than ever, but it won't be the only box to tick. Liberated, open-minded Jupiter could add more categories to the list — and they might even include multiple partners. (This is the planet of abundance we're talking about here.) Partnerships of all manner will be blessed by Jupiter's beams. Find a complementary force and crush it, dynamic-duo style.



The weekend brings an alert to slow down, simplify, and stick to a plan. Ambitious Saturn gets T-boned by dreamy Neptune, making it easy to overextend ourselves. A meltdown moment could arrive if we have too many tabs open or say yes to a lofty goal without first running it through a practical filter. As exciting as an idea may be, don't sign up before crunching numbers, checking schedules, and figuring out what resources will truly be necessary to pull off the plan.

