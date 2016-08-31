There ain't no party like a puppy party and thanks to an Atlanta animal shelter, every party you throw can now include adorable little puppies.
According to Time, the Lifeline Animal Project launched a slumber party program that lets families spend the night with a special dog.
The hope is that by letting a family have a sleepover with a dog they'll get a chance to really see what it's like to have a pet.
The shelter is also hoping that one night could lead to a lifetime. According to the Lifeline Animal Project's website, 15,000 homeless animals enter their shelter each year. That's 40 animals a day who need a loving home.
Already the shelter's seen some success with a pit bull named Paul Anka. (No, it's not Lorelai's dog from the Gilmore Girls, but we imagine whoever named him is a fan.) After nine months in the shelter, Paul Anka was adopted the day after his sleepover.
LifeLine’s public relations director told Time that "his new family had been hesitant to adopt a pit bull, but when they had him overnight, all their hesitation went right out the window."
Watch his adorable sleepover below and remember, this could be you.
According to Time, the Lifeline Animal Project launched a slumber party program that lets families spend the night with a special dog.
The hope is that by letting a family have a sleepover with a dog they'll get a chance to really see what it's like to have a pet.
The shelter is also hoping that one night could lead to a lifetime. According to the Lifeline Animal Project's website, 15,000 homeless animals enter their shelter each year. That's 40 animals a day who need a loving home.
Already the shelter's seen some success with a pit bull named Paul Anka. (No, it's not Lorelai's dog from the Gilmore Girls, but we imagine whoever named him is a fan.) After nine months in the shelter, Paul Anka was adopted the day after his sleepover.
LifeLine’s public relations director told Time that "his new family had been hesitant to adopt a pit bull, but when they had him overnight, all their hesitation went right out the window."
Watch his adorable sleepover below and remember, this could be you.
Advertisement