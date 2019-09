While the gender pay gap remains a real issue for women across the country, there are a few cities where single women are earning at least $100,000 a year at rates far higher than their single male counterparts.The number one city for single women to earn six figures? Washington, D.C., where 4.05% of single women earn over $100,000, compared to just .84% of single men. Next is Boston, where 3.38% of single women earn six figures, followed by San Francisco, the only non-East Coast city on the list. There, 2.39% of single women earn six figures, compared to 1.44% of single men.The last two cities are back in the Northeast, with New York at number 4 (2.44% of single women, versus 1.39% of men) and Baltimore at number 5, where the figures are 2.39% for women and just .34% for men.This list comes via analysis from real estate company Redfin , using 2014 census data. When compared to data from 2012, it also indicates that the number of single women earning over $100,000 is growing — another good sign.However, that good news doesn’t necessarily carry over to married women. As Redfin’s chief economist, Nela Richardson, notes, “[As] women marry and have children, their earning potential is hampered by rigid employer practices, expensive child care, and lack of maternal leave.”