While the gender pay gap remains a real issue for women across the country, there are a few cities where single women are earning at least $100,000 a year at rates far higher than their single male counterparts.
The number one city for single women to earn six figures? Washington, D.C., where 4.05% of single women earn over $100,000, compared to just .84% of single men. Next is Boston, where 3.38% of single women earn six figures, followed by San Francisco, the only non-East Coast city on the list. There, 2.39% of single women earn six figures, compared to 1.44% of single men.
The last two cities are back in the Northeast, with New York at number 4 (2.44% of single women, versus 1.39% of men) and Baltimore at number 5, where the figures are 2.39% for women and just .34% for men.
This list comes via analysis from real estate company Redfin, using 2014 census data. When compared to data from 2012, it also indicates that the number of single women earning over $100,000 is growing — another good sign.
However, that good news doesn’t necessarily carry over to married women. As Redfin’s chief economist, Nela Richardson, notes, “[As] women marry and have children, their earning potential is hampered by rigid employer practices, expensive child care, and lack of maternal leave.”
The number one city for single women to earn six figures? Washington, D.C., where 4.05% of single women earn over $100,000, compared to just .84% of single men. Next is Boston, where 3.38% of single women earn six figures, followed by San Francisco, the only non-East Coast city on the list. There, 2.39% of single women earn six figures, compared to 1.44% of single men.
The last two cities are back in the Northeast, with New York at number 4 (2.44% of single women, versus 1.39% of men) and Baltimore at number 5, where the figures are 2.39% for women and just .34% for men.
This list comes via analysis from real estate company Redfin, using 2014 census data. When compared to data from 2012, it also indicates that the number of single women earning over $100,000 is growing — another good sign.
However, that good news doesn’t necessarily carry over to married women. As Redfin’s chief economist, Nela Richardson, notes, “[As] women marry and have children, their earning potential is hampered by rigid employer practices, expensive child care, and lack of maternal leave.”
Advertisement