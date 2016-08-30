Thanks in part to the movie, the term "wedding crasher" always seems to conjure up mental images of sleazy guys hitting on all the bridesmaids. But this video is making us rethink that association. At a recent wedding, guests caught a crasher on video, and this little guy was completely adorable and definitely harmless. As the newlyweds were enjoying their first dance, a small duck wandered onto the dance floor. The little bird proceeded to bust some impressive moves right alongside the happy couple.
Despite the fact that the duck may have stolen the show, the pair welcomed their uninvited guest to join the party. The groom even gave him a little — slightly weird — snack break. Perhaps the couple thought sharing their love was the least they could do for the creature that made their day even more memorable. Now, we need to know if the duck is available for future parties. (Inside Edition)
