Here's Why Gabby Douglas Wasn't On The VMAs Red Carpet

When the Olympics' Final Five walked the VMAs white carpet tonight, a notable member was missing. Gabby Douglas was in the hospital earlier this weekend, and so was unable to attend the awards show.
Though Douglas, 20, didn't share the reason for her hospital visit, she did update fans that she's now recovering after being released. "Out of hospital & resting comfortably! #FinalFive sad I can't be with u 2 present tonite," the gymnast tweeted.
Out of hospital&resting comfortably! #FinalFive sad I can't be with u 2 present tonite😩 @MTV thank u xoxo 💋 #VMAs pic.twitter.com/cIfYOIcoL6— Gabrielle Douglas (@gabrielledoug) August 28, 2016
The Final Five are confirmed as presenters at the the VMAs tonight. The group's other four members — Simone Biles, Aly Raisman, Laurie Hernandez, and Madison Kocian — posed on the white carpet before making their way into Madison Square Garden. The group is fresh from their historic run at the Rio Olympics, which concluded earlier this month.
MTV tweeted its support for Douglas, and wished her a speedy recovery.
