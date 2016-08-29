Here's Why Gabby Douglas Wasn't On The VMAs Red Carpet

When the Olympics' Final Five walked the VMAs white carpet tonight, a notable member was missing. Gabby Douglas was in the hospital earlier this weekend, and so was unable to attend the awards show.



Though Douglas, 20, didn't share the reason for her hospital visit, she did update fans that she's now recovering after being released. "Out of hospital & resting comfortably! #FinalFive sad I can't be with u 2 present tonite," the gymnast tweeted.