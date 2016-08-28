Is This NYC Chain The Next Chipotle?

Is there anything better than Chipotle? How about Dos Toros?
Ever since Chipotle's health scares, the brand has been struggling to regain the trust of its fans. All the free burritos in the world can only make a small dent. Perhaps Dos Toros, which is planning to expand in 2017, will slip in and become your fast-Mex bae?
For those who don't know, Dos Toros was founded in 2009 by brothers Leo and Oliver Kremer. The chain is self-funded, with no outside investors. Like Chipotle, Dos Toros does fast-casual Mexican food and is best known for its burritos. Dos Toros also uses fresh, sustainably sourced ingredients.
Dos Toros currently has 11 locations in Brooklyn and Manhattan, but it's planning to expand to other parts of the city — and maybe beyond. Last year, the Kremer brothers told Entrepreneur that they plan to expand to another city by 2017.
"We like Philly, Boston, D.C., Chicago," Oliver Kremer said at the time.
Fast-forward to this year — Dos Toros just launched its first ad campaign, called #NoBull. The ads focused on the chain's commitment to transparency about ingredients, pricing, and food preparation.
But most importantly, the campaign is a signal for expansion. Yahoo noted that Dos Toros now "plans to open 15-20 new locations in the next three years, including in new cities such as Chicago and Boston."
