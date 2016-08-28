The latest entrant into the Instagram-crazed brunch scene is The Rolling Stone: Volume 2 (yes, that's a lot of name), a poached egg wrapped in prosciutto that's tucked into an avocado with shaved black truffle, Foodbeast reports. The egg-filled avocado is then wrapped in bacon and topped with more black truffle.
We'll let you think about that for a second.
The first version, The Rolling Stone, was created by chef Dakota Weiss at West Hollywood restaurant Estrella and it featured a poached egg inside an avocado that was wrapped with bacon. The restaurant only served 10 a day — probably because it sounds like a huge pain to make — and it was an instant Instagram sensation.
Estrella's "The Rolling Stone" - Bacon-Wrapped Avocado with a Baked Egg, Tomato, and Queso Fresco. @estrellasunset @dakotalovesbonemarrow #rollingstone #bacon #avocado #egg #tomato #quesofresco #estrellasunset #estrella #brunch #sunsetblvd #westhollywood #weho #eggporn #yolkporn #losangeles #theoffalo #offaloestrella
The crisp bacon. The bright green avocado. That beautiful, runny yolk. All of these add up to not only a delicious meal, but a visual feast. A spin through posts tagged to the restaurant sees the tasty-looking dish popping up again and again. If you'd like to try The Rolling Stone: Volume 2 (you do, admit it), call the restaurant the day before to reserve one.
Advertisement