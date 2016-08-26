This Dislodged IUD Story Is Honestly So Infuriating

As Rewire notes, some Catholic providers can get around these rules when they prescribe hormonal contraception such as birth control pills by purporting to do so for heavy periods or acne, but that kind of pretext doesn't exist in the case of copper IUDs like the one Jones had.



Jones said she was forced to leave the doctor's office still in pain and still bleeding — since her insurance would only cover treatment within her network, urgent care wasn't an option, nor could she afford the trip to the emergency room. After contacting attorneys, she was advised to call her insurance company and demand that it expedite her network change. After five hours of phone calls, five days after the initial appointment, and two weeks after she first fell, she was finally able to see a doctor who would remove her IUD.



Not only was she in physical pain; Jones also felt shamed by the doctors who turned her away.



“It felt heartbreaking,” she told Rewire. “It felt like they were telling me that I had done something wrong, that I had made a mistake and therefore they were not going to help me; that they stigmatized me, saying that I was doing something wrong, when I’m not doing anything wrong. I’m doing something that’s well within my legal rights.”



The ACLU of Illinois has filed two complaints in her case, one before the Illinois Department of Human Rights and another with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Office for Civil Rights under the anti-discrimination provision of the Affordable Care Act.

