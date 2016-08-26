The most recent episode of MTV’s Catfish, the show that profiles victims of online romantic shams, might just be the craziest yet. Hosts Nev Schulman and Max Joseph reveal the truth to a man from Tennessee who wrongfully believed he had been dating Katy Perry for the past six years — and yes, Katy Perry has heard about it.
"Somebody sent me a link," she confessed on Sirius XM's "Morning Mashup” Thursday morning, according to Entertainment Weekly. "I didn't actually read through it, because I just think it's really unfortunate and very sad.”
She’s not wrong. The man, named Spencer, had even gone as far as to make an engagement ring for Perry out of his grandmother’s emerald before finding out he had really been communicating with a woman from England this whole time.
“I think that, you know, my heart goes out to him, actually," Perry continued. "Because anybody that's been fooled like that or just you know…People have dreams, and people live in different parts of the world where not everything is as accessible.”
In the meantime, Perry is cozying up to her IRL boyfriend Orlando Bloom, and has been trying not to give this situation too much thought. “I feel bad for him," she concluded. "And so I didn't really like to indulge in that, because my heart would die."
