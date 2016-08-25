Gina Rodriguez Shows Off Shaved Head For New Role

Gina Rodriguez looks every inch the action hero in her new photo shoot for Latina's October issue.
The Jane the Virgin star plays a paramedic charged with helping to save the world in the 2017 sci-fi film Annihilation. The Alex Garland film co-stars Natalie Portman, Oscar Isaac, and Jennifer Jason Leigh.
"It’s about five women who are going into the Shimmer, an entity that’s starting to destroy the world," Rodriguez explained. "So we’re trying to stop it. We have guns, we’re doing some badass stunts and it’s a brilliant storyline. I play Anya Thorensen, a paramedic from Chicago who happens to be a lesbian and an ex-addict going into the Shimmer to be the hero that she’s kinda always wanted to be."
The role called for Rodriguez to shave her head. Judging from her cover shoot, she's owning the look.
Rodriguez isn't apologizing for her dramatic new look.
"I think it all plays into the idea of being your own hero and not feeling like you have to live up to other people’s expectations," she told the magazine. "I am not my beauty. Who I am is not my fucking hair, and to be an actor is to transform. To represent a community is to commit, to give my entire all. So if I’m going to represent Latinos in the industry and in art, if I’m going to represent my little cousins in Chicago, they’re going to know that I went full out. Who are we afraid of? What are we afraid of? The worst thing that can happen is we die. Anything else you can handle."
Anyone else pumped to see G-Rod hit the big screen?
