Corneliussen herself is doing much more than surviving. The former model was discovered at 13, just the day after she was told that she was too tall to be a ballerina. After her father took her shopping at a Copenhagen department store, a modeling scout approached her and asked her to enter the Supermodels of Scandinavia contest, she told Interview . Corneliussen was reluctant until the director told her that, if she entered, she would win.With her modeling money, she eventually moved to Los Angeles and became an actor. Her first role was small — as an uncredited shapeshifting witch in the forgettable Hansel & Gretel: Witch Hunters — but she honed her craft until the right part came along. Mr. Robot’s Joanna Wellick was that part. Her casting process was a whirlwind: She shot a screen test, was hired, and only met Wallström on the day of their first scene together. That scene would be the memorable moment when Joanna was tied to a bed, blindfolded and pregnant, to perform some of the bondage that has become the defining feature of her character’s sexuality.We spoke to Corneliussen over the phone about serial killers, how women run Mr. Robot, and what’s next for the character Joanna."I went down the rabbit hole a little bit, [researching] a lot about sociopathic behavior, antisocial behavior, narcissistic and grandiose behavior. Then I kind of spiraled down... I have a vast knowledge about serial killers now. Ted Bundy was one of them, just because he, like Joanna, had that very, very pleasant approach and was very sociable, and then ended up being a complete lunatic. I don't think she'll take it that far. To some extent, I read a lot about sociopaths, where they have this grandiose idea of themselves and that they're more intelligent than everyone else and all these things. I think that actually does apply to Joanna, not in the sense of having the grandiose personality, but actually being very, very intelligent. I think that makes her dangerous."