Is Joanna Wellick a feminist?

"Very much so. [I had] a fun conversation with someone recently, where I said, 'I think that Joanna is very wary of isms in any sense,' whether it's feminism or anything else. She's very wary of those things. I think Joanna is a master of moving outside the boxes. However, I think she's a feminist, but maybe not necessarily in the sense that she believes that women should be treated as equal to men. I think that she might very possibly think that she is much better than any man. She thinks that women rule."



What’s next for Joanna?

"We have an idea of what sort of extent she's willing to go to. I think she's slowly showing her true colors. I think she's pretty much the definition of a wolf in sheep's clothing. She comes up at the office as very poised, eloquent. A trustworthy person, with that big smile, and a baby in her arms, but really she's just standing there roaring and growling and waiting for you to make a mistake.



"She's doing what she can. We're actually seeing struggles of her trying to get her life in order, trying to find her husband, trying to become financially stable again, but the struggles just seem very effortless. She's dealing with some pretty extreme decisions, like killing off Kareem, and confronting a man who just lost his wife to get money. She's willing to go there."



