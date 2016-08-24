Every Last Inch Of It's Covered In Hail: #TropicalStormGaston Is The Internet's New Favorite Meme

Hurricane season isn’t something you want at Disney.
But when you put a little Disney into a hurricane, the results are — appropriately enough — magical.
The internet is having a field day with the name of the latest tropical storm to form over the Caribbean. You could say that, as a specimen, yes, it’s intimidating. Everyone’s awed and inspired by it, and it’s not very hard to see why.
Live shot from inside Tropical Storm #Gaston pic.twitter.com/Ozhwgw4bhh— Gene Park (@GenePark) August 23, 2016
🎶 NO ONE CONVECTS LIKE GASTON/ROTATES WEST LIKE GASTON 🎶 https://t.co/wbi0IcBbUv— Ophelia in Waders (@OpheliaInWaders) August 22, 2016
Nooooo ooooooone— (((Bastard Keith))) (@BastardKeith) August 24, 2016
STORMS like Gaston
Makes cloud forms like Gaston
Disrupts meteorological norms like Gaston pic.twitter.com/EKS8s3gxrf
Tropical Storm #Gaston has arrived. Expected to flex its muscles & gain hurricane strength in open Atlantic by Wed. pic.twitter.com/fWughIvaBt— Scot Pilie' (@ScotPilie_Wx) August 23, 2016
No storm's slick as #Gaston— Justin Kirkland (@justinkirkland4) August 23, 2016
No storm's quick as Gaston
No storm's path is incredibly thick as Gaston's pic.twitter.com/Ryk2TRVNaP
Of course, the jokes may be less funny if Gaston actually intensifies into a hurricane, as some meteorologists are unfortunately predicting.
But doesn't it seem like a good omen to give a storm a name associated with one of nostalgia's biggest blowhards? If we're lucky, Gaston will just fizzle out in the water, much like his chances with Belle.
But don't think the fun is over. Next on this year's list for named tropical storms? Hermine.
Accio memes!
