Every Last Inch Of It's Covered In Hail: #TropicalStormGaston Is The Internet's New Favorite Meme

Lilli Petersen
Hurricane season isn’t something you want at Disney.

But when you put a little Disney into a hurricane, the results are — appropriately enough — magical.

The internet is having a field day with the name of the latest tropical storm to form over the Caribbean. You could say that, as a specimen, yes, it’s intimidating. Everyone’s awed and inspired by it, and it’s not very hard to see why.
Of course, the jokes may be less funny if Gaston actually intensifies into a hurricane, as some meteorologists are unfortunately predicting.

But doesn't it seem like a good omen to give a storm a name associated with one of nostalgia's biggest blowhards? If we're lucky, Gaston will just fizzle out in the water, much like his chances with Belle.

But don't think the fun is over. Next on this year's list for named tropical storms? Hermine.

Accio memes!
