Here's When Dunkin' Donuts Pumpkin Spice Drinks Are Coming Back

It may still be summer, but food and drink chains are already looking toward fall.
Starbucks has plans in the works for a new and improved Pumpkin Spice Latte with actual pumpkin, which comes out September 8. Pumpkin Spice Cheerios are arriving around Labor Day, according to Time. McDonalds's Pumpkin Spice Latte isn't even waiting until September: A representative tells us it's coming out the 31st.
But Dunkin' Donuts has decided to beat them all to the punch, according to Cosmopolitan. Its pumpkin spice products come out August 29th — before everyone's even gotten back from their summer vacations.
Less than a week until we can get our PSL fix, guys. I believe in you.
Dunkin' Donuts has also got an impressive variety, including not just lattes but also macchiatos, coffee, donuts, and munchkins.
So much for staying in the present moment.
