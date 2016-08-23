This Is What Ali Lohan Is Up To Now

The last time Ali Lohan was really in the public spotlight, she was a teenager. Lindsay's little sis is 22 now, and ready to re-enter the limelight to jumpstart her music career, according to Cosmo.
"This is what I wanted to do since I was eight years old," she told the magazine.
So what's changed in the years since she was in the spotlight? She prefers to be called Aliana now, not Ali. And while her first release as a teen was a Christmas album — she's still proud of it — she told Cosmo she's ready to make music more fitting for her life now. She describes her sound as "Western emo" and says she's influenced by greats like Johnny Cash and Nancy Sinatra.
Being a Lohan has been difficult at times, but Aliana believes the attention and scrutiny have made her stronger. She loves and supports her sister, and isn't ashamed of anyone's past. "I'm not scared of anything," Aliana said. "I think it's because I've just seen so much and been public at such a young age. Really, I'm like Iron Woman."
