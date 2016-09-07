The Huge Thing Holding Women Back From Equality We Should Be Talking About

We knew we wanted to have another baby but still wouldn’t be able to afford to spend $5,000 a month on day care. I also still wouldn’t be ready to leave our second baby at just 12 weeks. I was terrified that I was giving up my career that I worked so hard to build; terrified that I wouldn’t be able to find consulting work from home, that there would be a break in my résumé. I was worried that I would eventually be "mommy-tracked," viewed only as someone’s mommy, rather than as a serious professional.



While staying home with our daughter — and now infant son — was the best decision I could have made, I still lost out financially. I was lucky enough to find consulting work from home in my field, and I can run down from my office to nurse my babies anytime my mother calls, but I lost retirement contributions, paid sick and vacation leave, as well as the social aspect of grabbing a cup of coffee with a colleague without a demanding, sticky little human hanging off my body.

