Now that you can put Pokémon on your face, it’s about time that you got those suckers in your mouth. As always, an Australian is here to help. Burger pop-up Down N’ Out, which is an apparent homage to California burger chain In-N-Out, is offering a selection of burgers that look like Pokémon.
Roll that beautiful burg footage.
Those are quality burgs. The Pikachu burg seems to have chips in it, and also three types of cheese and maybe some dang peppers. The Bulbasaur burg seems to have broccoli. Ew, yuck!
Let’s enhance the PikaBurg.
HELLO WORLD! Our Pokeburgs go on sale TONIGHT from 5PM. Please keep in mind that we only have a LIMITED NUMBER of these bad boys, however our regular menu will still be available 😍. These #burgers are EAT IN only to ensure quality and we are limiting it to one burg per customer. 😄 see you all soon. Photo by the amazing @spooningaust 💞
Wow, looks like we’ve got several types of meat, maybe some eggs in there, jalapeños, some probably spicy pickles. That’s looks good as heck. We’re going to Sydney. And hurry, because these burgers are in a limited run and will go quickly.
