Between Zendaya and Tom Holland, the cast of the upcoming movie Spider-Man:Homecoming looks promising. But the stars aren't just notable for their acting chops. As a video posted to Instagram by choreographer Deja Carter reveals, they've got moves.
They're doing the "Typo Challenge" here, according to the caption. "Its MyTypoLife" started the challenge on Youtube earlier this month.
They're doing the "Typo Challenge" here, according to the caption. "Its MyTypoLife" started the challenge on Youtube earlier this month.
None of this comes as a surprise. Zendaya won second place on Dancing With the Stars, and based on her Instagram, she likes to get down to Beyoncé during her free time. For his part, Holland played the dancer protagonist in the musical Billy Elliot.
If we're lucky, maybe Spider-Man and Mary Jane will have a dance or two into the movie.
If we're lucky, maybe Spider-Man and Mary Jane will have a dance or two into the movie.
Advertisement