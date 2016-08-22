How Much Would It Cost To Buy The White House?

When talking about the presidential election, news organizations often use phrases like "the battle for the White House," or "road to the White House." Of course, the election itself is for something larger — the most powerful executive role in the world — but the presidential mansion often acts as a stand-in for what’s at stake. In the end, the house itself is just a big ol' perk of winning the race. But what if you just wanted the White House — no elected position included?
While it’s highly doubtful we’ll ever see a “For Sale” sign on the front lawn, Barron's recently asked a real estate expert how much the White House is worth. The verdict: $90 million. Ann Gray, a real estate broker in L.A., came to that number after looking at similar properties and taking into consideration the possibility of rental income from the home’s 16 bedrooms.
Time looked at other estimates around the web that say the $90 million price tag is way too low. Realtor.com got a quote from another expert saying it would be over $100 million, while Zillow claims it's closer to $389 million.
Whatever its real value, it’s enough to make the Obamas' future home — a D.C.-area mansion recently sold for just over $5 million — look like a steal.
