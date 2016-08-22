THIS Is What Kim Kardashian Orders From In-N-Out

Between eating those gigantic Health Nut salads and cooking "soul food" for Chrissy Teigen, Kim Kardashian occasionally treats herself to a little fast food. And like a true California girl, said fast food comes from In-N-Out Burger, of course. Based on her Snapchat account, it looks like Kim took a little drive-thru trip yesterday. We can only imagine the employees' reactions when they spied a Kardashian.
The reality-TV star posted a photo of her In-N-Out order to Snapchat with the caption, "Sometimes you just have to!" We couldn't agree more, Kim. The snap showed a box in her lap, which held a cheeseburger and cheese fries. She also held a vanilla milkshake between her knees. Sounds like the perfect order, although we might have gotten our fries animal style. Kim clearly knows what she's doing when it comes to her city's cult-fave burger joint. (Cosmopolitan)
