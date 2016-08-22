

At first, I just felt utter surprise and disgust. It reminded me of high school, when I was small enough to be conventionally pretty. Stoplights were filled with catcalls and suggestive flicks of the tongue above car windows rolled halfway down. The weight I had gained since then had afforded me a certain amount of protection from this kind of harassment; instead, I was used to being harassed for being fat.



Yet there was also an element of flattery, if I’m being honest.



One Saturday night around this time, my best friend Donna and I got home from a wedding, and we were starving; neither of us had eaten at the wedding, so upon discovering some leftovers in the fridge we were giddy. When Matt texted me and asked what I was eating, I sent him a picture of the mashed potatoes, meatloaf, and broccoli casserole we were devouring.



“Mmm. I bet you love to eat that Southern cooking,” he replied. I responded honestly and without thinking.



“Actually, I rarely eat food like this. I’m sure I eat waaaaay healthier than my figure would cause you to believe.”



This was true, but it was also intended to make sure he knew I wasn’t that awful caricature of a fat person who stuffs her face and sits on her ass all day. Once I hit send, I realized Matt wasn’t “Mmming” over my meat loaf. He was turned on! Whoa.



Against all my better judgment and my instinct to shut all of this down, I was...also turned on? No, I couldn’t be. This was weird. But then why did it kind of feel good?



It’s easy for me to see why now. After a decade of being hated, humiliated, and ostracized because of my body, having it appreciated and viewed as sexy was disarming and somehow felt safe. I had been, for 10 years at that point, the stereotypical girl eating only a salad on the first date, afraid that eating normally would only make me seem fatter. With Matt, it was completely the opposite.

