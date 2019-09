When I worked in morning radio back in 2013, we filmed a weekly YouTube seg­ment to promote the show called “Torture Tuesday,” where we chose some cruel and unusual punishment to enact on our intern. One week, we decided I'd give him a "massage,” which entailed me — all 350 pounds of me — walking on his back.Get it? It’s funny because I’m fat.This was before “ A Fat Girl Dancing ”(a YouTube video of me and my friend Keith dancing to Jason Derulo's "Wiggle") went viral, and way before I found my way to fully loving my body the way it is — and these kinds of jokes were a large part of my life at the time. It was pretty much my job to perform bizarre stunts, and to allow myself (and my weight) to be the butt of the joke on-air.But it wasn’t until that "massage" video that my life in radio got um, a little weird — so weird, in fact, that I can now say I owe that video for setting me on the course to body-positive nirvana. Let me explain.Soon after the massage video went up, I started getting friend re­quests and emails from strange men about how much they would just love a massage like that.Naturally, this made great material for the show. We weren’t sure how they were finding the video (our YouTube channel had a very small following), but nonetheless, we milked it. We interviewed an Italian guy named Manuel who said I had the most beautiful body he'd ever seen. There was also the guy who called in to tell us about a "bash" that was being held exclusively for fat women and their admirers. (Their admirers? I thought at the time.)Despite enjoying the radio fodder, I felt confused and turned off by this attention. At this point, it was still hard for me to believe that there were men out there who actually preferred fat women.But then I heard from a man named Matt. At over six feet, with a perfectly muscled body and smooth, dark skin, he was not the typical man who messaged me online asking me out. He made no mention of sex or other inappropriate suggestions; he seemed smart, and our conversation flowed easily. After some back-and-forth, I asked him how he found the video.At first, he didn’t want to tell me out of fear of “creeping me out,” but with some nudging he sent me a link to…wait for it…a fat fetishism forum.Soon, I found myself on a thread devoted entirely to me. All the videos I’d helped with at the radio station were there. There were multiple photos of me, and the comments were littered with notes about my physical perfection and users’ wishes for me to gain more, as well as details about what they would do during a night alone with me. Their fanta­sies ranged from regular sex to me "squashing" them to them feeding me.