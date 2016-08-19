At post-event interviews, Olympians are often asked what their plans are for the next games. Even Michael Phelps, who has repeatedly promised he's retiring for good this time, has answered questions about the possibility of competing in Tokyo.
But recently, the Final Five looked much further ahead than just the next four years. In an interview with Access Hollywood, the team members were asked what their dream jobs would be once they retired from competition. Surprisingly, none of them envisioned long-term involvement in gymnastics.
Without hesitation, Madison Kocian said she wanted to become a pediatrician. The rest of the team wasn't quite as set on future careers, though Simone Biles also said she once had similar plans to get an MD — but now was less sure, just saying, "We'll see."
Aly Raisman was also unsure, but explained she would love a way to pursue her loves of fashion and fitness. Meanwhile, Gabby Douglas has her sights set on Hollywood and would love to act or host a show of her own. Laurie Hernandez, the youngest member of the team, doesn't know quite yet, but at 16, she still has plenty of time to figure it out.
One thing's for sure: Whatever these amazing women decide to do, they'll kill it. Watch the interview, below:
