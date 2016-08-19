Before Beyoncé's "Sorry" became the anthem for women suspecting their significant others of infidelity, there was Monica's "So Gone."
"Nights I couldn't sleep, you let the sun beat you home. I asked myself over again, 'What am I doing wrong?'" the singer asks.
If you don't remember it, here's a refresher.
"Nights I couldn't sleep, you let the sun beat you home. I asked myself over again, 'What am I doing wrong?'" the singer asks.
If you don't remember it, here's a refresher.
Over the past few days, celebrities have resurrected "So Gone" and given it entirely new meanings using the hashtag #SoGoneChallenge.
Chance the Rapper made the hashtag go viral, according to Vulture, by turning the 2003 hit into a love song. "I got the baddest chick on the planet," he raps in place of "Listen, boy, I'm a rowdy chick." Over 2 million Twitter users have mentioned the song since he posted this video, according to Forbes, leading streams and sales of the original to surge.
Chance the Rapper made the hashtag go viral, according to Vulture, by turning the 2003 hit into a love song. "I got the baddest chick on the planet," he raps in place of "Listen, boy, I'm a rowdy chick." Over 2 million Twitter users have mentioned the song since he posted this video, according to Forbes, leading streams and sales of the original to surge.
Advertisement
I made my girl film my #sogonechallenge pic.twitter.com/hWaznUgs2q— Lil Chano From 79th (@chancetherapper) August 10, 2016
Keke Palmer, Dwayne Wade, and other celebrities have shared their own covers.
#SoGoneChallenge #RespectMyVote #ThatsTheGag pic.twitter.com/Dr6oNrvK9d— Keke MF Palmer (@KekePalmer) August 18, 2016
03 it was my dream O6 it was my team ... YESSSSSS Our big bro @DwyaneWade #SoGoneChallenge spit that real sir... pic.twitter.com/UUyqUsxf3I— Monica (@MonicaBrown) August 18, 2016
Monica and Missy Elliott, who wrote, produced, and rapped in the song, responded with their own remake. “Now I’m making racks while they’re rapping on my old tracks," Monica raps.
Between this and Lemonade, there's something about songs about cheating that seems to strike a chord with everyone. Perhaps turning relationship insecurities into money-making hits is the true definition of making lemonade when life gives you lemons.
Advertisement