Black Mirror Releases Intriguing Teaser Images

Black Mirror, Charlie Brooker's techno-horror anthology series, will soon come to Netflix. We've been hotly anticipating the series, but there have been few hints about what it may contain past a few episode titles and names of above-the-line talent.
As with any anthology series, the look and feel will vary wildly between each episode. The linkages between them are thematic. For Black Mirror, those themes are most often paranoia and the restructuring of civilization around technology. So the release of images is key in that it tells us a lot about how the show will look and feel.
The first two images are from the Joe Wright-directed "San Junipero." The first show Gugu Mbatha-Raw in full-on club attire next to a more subdued Mackenzie Davis. The second has Davis standing in an alley, looking at something off-screen. The pair are both clearly themed to the 1980s, which would make sense given Davis' excellent work on Halt & Catch Fire. Beyond that, who knows. But we're intrigued.
The third and fourth images offer a window into "Nosedive," an episode written by Parks & Rec showrunner Michael Schur and star Rashida Jones. In both, Bryce Dallas Howard stares down at her cell phone. Just like most of us, we suppose. Though the inclusion of Jones and Schur on the writing team indicates some humorous bent, the images released look deadly serious.
Black Mirror premieres October 21 on Netflix.
