Lea Michele shared a promo video for season 2 of Scream Queens, revealing that her character, Hester Ulrich, has a new persona — and it's creepy AF.
She used the hashtag "#hannibalhester," People reported. And if you watch the video, you'll figure out why. When Chanel (Emma Roberts) comes face-to-face with her in the hospital hall, she's wearing a Hannibal Lecter-type mask.
As Dean Cathy Munsch (Jamie Lee Curtis) wheels Chanel up to Hester, recently revealed as the Red Devil killer, she says, "If only you could see the look on your face. Priceless."
Chanel has three words for Hester, and they're pretty much what we're all thinking when we see her maniacal grin: "'Oh hell no!"
The video also gives us a glimpse of new characters played by John Stamos and Taylor Lautner, who both appear to have some steamy scenes with Roberts.
The new season will take place inside the hospital, and we're prepared to be thoroughly freaked out when it premieres on September 20.
We're back.. Get ready for season 2 in September #hannibalhester 💋🔪https://t.co/NQZDOSRB1b— Lea Michele (@msleamichele) August 18, 2016
