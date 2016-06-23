Congratulations To Taylor Lautner, Who Got A Job Today

We like to check in on Taylor Lautner every once in a while. And we mean every once in a while, because the dude doesn't get up to much these days. But his lackluster post-Twilight career just got a little boost. The actor is joining season 2 of Scream Queens, as TVLine reports, which will be set in an asylum.
Lautner has been announced as a series regular, playing the role of Dr. Cassidy Cascade, who suffers from a mysterious condition. He will reportedly become a suspect in a series of unfortunate occurrences at the hospital. And he'll be working under an equally handsome MD named Brock Holt, a surgeon played by John Stamos.
Jamie Lee Curtis, Emma Roberts, Lea Michele, Abigail Breslin, Keke Palmer, Glen Powell, and Niecy Nash are all returning to their roles for season 2, which premieres on Fox September 20.
