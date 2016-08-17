Nick Jonas Didn't Get Any VMA Nominations, But He Got This Consolation

Nick Jonas was openly bummed when he didn't get nominated for this year's Video Music Awards. "Disappointed with the fact Close got no love for the #VMAs2016," he tweeted at the time. But he is getting one consolation.
The VMAs may not have deemed him fit for a nomination, but they did ask him to perform "Bacon" with Ty Dolla $ign, and he agreed, E! News reported. The two collaborated on the song courtesy of Jonas's 2016 album Last Year Was Complicated.
Jonas seems excited about the news. He tweeted the announcement and shared a promo video for the award ceremony that features him talking about creativity.
Creativity is everything.. So let's keep creating art together.— Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) August 17, 2016
See you August 28th. @MTV #VMAshttps://t.co/gfE6GsxMiW
He also retweeted the announcement from the official account of the VMAs, which changed its profile photo and background photo to pictures of Jonas. It may not make up for the lack of nomination, but it definitely shows appreciation.
🎵 Music is the universal language. @NickJonas is the next artist set to add his voice to the 2016 @VMAs. 🎤🎶 https://t.co/41N5g4z5Ye— Video Music Awards (@vmas) August 17, 2016
You can catch Jonas and the other performances August 28th at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.
