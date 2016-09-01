This Is The Most Popular Engagement Ring, According To Pinterest

Pinterest boards are all about aspiration. Yours might include photos of clothes you'd like to fill your closet with, trips you want to take, and inspirational women you look up to and wish to emulate. Aside from those things, many of us also have a Pinterest board full of engagement rings we might one day like to receive from a loving partner. There are an endless array of rings in the Pinterest universe, but one in particular has garnered more pins than any other.
Per an article on HelloGiggles, this $4,300 ring from Raymond Lee Jewelers has over 63,000 pins, making it the most popular engagement ring on Pinterest. The main stone is a princess-cut diamond and the band is gorgeous 18-karat white gold. The Verragio Venetian Ring, as it's named, has an elaborate lacy design that makes it really stand out. Of course, it also stands out because it has a total of .45 carats of diamonds. With that amount of bling, no wonder it's been pinned so many times. (Elle U.K.)
