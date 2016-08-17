Imagine smooching Bachelor in Paradise star Josh Murray: the allure of a date night punctuated by good food and better wine. What's that you hear? Horns honking, ambient TV noise, and a gaggle of tiny lawnmowers? Oh, no. It's Josh Murray, softly moaning as his lips touch yours.
Murray, 32, knows he has this moaning problem. It's not a sexy deprived moan or a sexy excited moan. It's a very monotone, low moan that sounds like it could turn into a growl if not properly treated.
"Passion and attraction is a beautiful thing," Murray wrote on Twitter. "But even I am a little uncomfortable with how much they replay my moan for every make out."
Passion and attraction is a beautiful thing 😍 But even I am a little uncomfortable with how much they replay my moan for every make out 🙈🙈😂😂— Josh Allan Murray (@JoshAllanMurray) August 16, 2016
Oh, okay. So it's the replay that's the problem? His fans disagreed.
Josh's moaning is physical assault on my ears and psyche. #BachelorInParadise— Michelle Collins (@michcoll) August 16, 2016
Ewwww Josh must you make so many noises ALL THE TIME in everything you do?!!! #BachelorInParadise— Lauraaaa (@whyyougottaask) August 17, 2016
Watching #BachelorInParadise and wondering how Josh and Amanda have any skin left on their lips. And stop moaning Josh. 🙄🔫😷— Lannay Jamison (@LannayJamison) August 17, 2016
why the fuck does josh keep moaning when he kisses? so fucking weird yoo 😂😂😂😂😷 #BachelorInParadise— $TEPH (@onthatmaryj) August 17, 2016
Is anyone else just disgusted by Amanda and Josh making out on #BachelorInParadise ???? His groaning is nauseating!!— Ashley Smith (@AESKAK1124) August 17, 2016
