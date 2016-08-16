Mary-Kate & Ashley Olsen Just Paid Each Other The Most Adorable Compliments

Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen only have the nicest things to say about one another. We're assuming that's the case all the time, but it's especially clear in their latest interview with InStyle.
According to People, the stylish twins behind Elizabeth and James got to talking about what they each really love about the other for InStyle's September issue. Mary-Kate said Ashley was "loving and consistent," which is quite the compliment. But Ashley elaborated a bit more on why she admires her sister.
“You are the most grounded, brutally honest, and compassionate person," Ashley said, "and my best friend.”
Cue the Full House "aww" track immediately.
As for why the Olsen twins make such great partners, though, the two say it's got something to do with appreciating the bond they've always had.
“We are so fortunate to have each other," Mary-Kate said. "We hired every person on our team. We have full control, and we’re lucky to be under one roof. That you cannot take for granted."
From the sound of this interview, it's only a matter of time before they get that detective agency of theirs up and running again.
