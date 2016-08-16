Harley Quinn Smith is not your average 17-year-old. She stars in the film Yoga Hosers with Lily Rose Depp, is named after an iconic Suicide Squad comic-book character, and has well-known comedian and actor Kevin Smith as a father. She also has to deal with not-so-average internet trolls.



People are weirdly confident when writing mean things on celebrities' social media accounts. The thing is, stars often read these mean comments, especially a rising one like Harley Quinn, who has a relatively modest 125,000 Instagram followers. Basically, she can see that messed-up shit you're writing, and don't think she's going to let it slide. One guy learned this lesson the hard way, thanks to Harley and her dad.



It started with this headshot of Harley from Sundance, which the actress shared on August 14.

