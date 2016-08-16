Today on her app, Khloé Kardashian got real about her history with skin cancer. In a post titled "My Skin Cancer Scare," she wrote about the realities of living with cancerous moles — in order to encourage more people to speak to their doctors about skin cancer.
She began by addressing her fans: "I’m writing this post with the hope that my story can get some of you in to see your doctor if you notice something wrong with your skin." Kardashian went on to look back on her past experiences treating her own skin cancer: "I’ve gone through this process a couple of times and I am so grateful that most moles have not been cancerous. However, there was one mole I had on my back that was skin cancer. I had 8 inches of skin removed. It was definitely painful because it was a lot of skin, but most of the time, the removals haven’t been that bad."
It's unclear what kind of skin cancer Kardashian was diagnosed with — squamous cell carcinoma (the second-most-common cancer diagnosed in the U.S.), basal cell carcinoma, or the deadliest kind of skin cancer, melanoma. But in any case, the reality star's call to action is important: "I haven’t had a problem in years, but wanted to share my experience with you so that if you notice something doesn’t look right, you will take action and take care of your health!"
Squamous cell cancers tend to look like a red bump or wound that won't heal. Basal cells often appear as a waxy bump, while melanoma can develop from an existing mole. That said, skin cancers don't always look like these descriptions, so Kardashian's call to have your doctor investigate anything suspicious or changing on your skin is good advice. To that we'd add that you should do a skin check at home every few months to keep track of any new skin issues or changing moles.
This is not the first time Kardashian has dealt with skin cancer issues publicly — back in 2008, she told OK! Magazine about having a cancerous mole removed from her breast and, last January, an episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians addressed this issue briefly (when Kris Jenner asked all the sisters to take a genetic test).
This time, Kardashian is speaking out specifically to raise wider awareness about the disease. We may be in the final month of summer, but it's never too late to start practicing safer sun habits; just one sunburn can leave lasting effects.
