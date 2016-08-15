Shonda Rhimes' Daughter Showed Her Love For Gabby Douglas In The Sweetest Way

Shonda Rhimes' youngest daughter Beckett is a big fan of Olympic gymnast Gabby Douglas.
So big, in fact, that the 3-year-old showed her love for the gold medalist by making a pretty serious proclamation.
"True story," Rhimes wrote on Twitter. "Yesterday my 3 yr old announced that her name is now GabbyDouglas Rhimes."
It's hard to believe that little Beckett will be the only one wishing her name were Gabby, after the 20-year-old brought home a gold medal in the team finals with the Final Five.
But Rio hasn't been easy for Douglas, who won two gold medals at the 2012 London Olympics — a team medal and the all-around individual — but didn't qualify for the latter this time and finished seventh in the individual uneven bars final over the weekend.
The athlete has also faced online backlash from some who feel she was being "unpatriotic" by not putting her hand on heart during the national anthem.
According to People, Douglas told reporters, "When they talk about my hair or me not putting my hand on my heart of me being very salty in the stands, they're really criticizing me. It doesn't really feel good. It was a little bit hurtful."
Douglas isn't going to let the haters bring her down, though. "I've been through a lot," she said. "I still love them. I still love the people who love me. Still love them who hate me. I'm just going to stand on that."
As Rhimes and others like Leslie Jones have proved with their tweets, many people have #LOVE4GABBYUSA.
True story: Yesterday my 3 yr old announced that her name is now GabbyDouglas Rhimes. #LOVE4GABBYUSA @gabrielledoug pic.twitter.com/cp1G5SnYoT— shonda rhimes (@shondarhimes) August 15, 2016
