Watch Dr. Pimple Popper Fearlessly Remove A Massive Back Lipoma

You won't want to watch this video, yet you won't want to look away. Dr. Pimple Popper, known for the unsettling, but oddly satisfying YouTube videos from her dermatology practice, has outdone herself. In her latest clip, she pulls a chicken-breast-sized lump of fat cells called a lipoma out of a patient's back.
The dermatologist, also known as Dr. Sandra Lee, appears entirely unfazed as she makes an incision in the patient's skin and squeezes out the lipoma.
According to the video's description, lipomas are benign and don't usually need to be removed. But if they're as giant and obstructive as this one, they can cause discomfort. Often, people request removals for cosmetic reasons.
The procedure is performed with local anesthesia and patients typically don't even need painkillers afterward. Watching it, though, you could be fooled. This video is not for those with sensitive stomachs.
