What happens when a bachelorette party crashes an Olympic broadcast? Television gold.
Late Saturday night, a Rio bride in a veil headband, along with her bachelorette party, disrupted a BBC Four Olympics recap with their celebratory shouting. Clearly amused by the boisterous Brazilian brunettes, announcer Scott Bryan invited the bride to join him on camera.
"This could be interesting," Bryan said as the woman, who introduced herself as Maria, made her way toward him. The result is one of funniest Rio interviews so far.
This is the beautiful moment when a hen party crashed BBC Four's late-night Olympic coverage. pic.twitter.com/urlBmFzzKA— Scott Bryan (@scottygb) August 14, 2016
Before exiting from her television debut, Maria led her bachelorettes in an Olympics-style B-B-C chant. The audience watching at home gave her a perfect 10 for spontaneity and flawless execution.
@mrdanwalker that was TV gold loved it 😂👍🏼 pic.twitter.com/wR6bzKpuCX— Dave Wood (@DaveWood18) August 14, 2016
The run-in was a major highlight for the BBC Four announcer, as well.
I know I've talked a lot about it, but I gotta say: that Hen Party BBC Four incident is my favourite chaotic live tv moment this year.— Scott Bryan (@scottygb) August 14, 2016
If her impromptu interview is any indication, Maria's September 17 nuptials could make a solid play at winning the wedding Olympics.
