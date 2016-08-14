What happens when a bachelorette party crashes an Olympic broadcast? Television gold.



Late Saturday night, a Rio bride in a veil headband, along with her bachelorette party, disrupted a BBC Four Olympics recap with their celebratory shouting. Clearly amused by the boisterous Brazilian brunettes, announcer Scott Bryan invited the bride to join him on camera.



"This could be interesting," Bryan said as the woman, who introduced herself as Maria, made her way toward him. The result is one of funniest Rio interviews so far.

