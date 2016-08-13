See Bernie Sanders' Serene Vacation Home In Vermont

Bernie Sanders is pretty gracious in defeat, but, by god, he planned on having a new house by the end of this year — and now, he does.
Instead of a move to the White House, the former Democratic presidential hopeful just purchased an adorable vacation home on Lake Champlain Island in Vermont, according to Trulia.
The property, which was built in 1920, cost the politician over half a million dollars. The house and attached guest quarters boasts four bedrooms and two-and-three-quarters bathrooms, making it a good communal space for whatever guests Sanders might want to share it with. The patios have what look to be great views out over the lake, ideal for quiet evenings debating the nature of economic inequality and the rising cost of college tuition.
The house is Sanders’ third property — he also owns a home in Burlington, VT, as well as one in Washington, D.C., close to Capitol Hill. Whatever their charms might be, they lack the rustic appeal of a quiet cabin on a lake. And democratic socialism or no, we don't think Sanders is planning to share this one. Ahead, see Sanders’ new spot to call his own.
