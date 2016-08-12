As of Friday, August 12, you need not visit a fair to get your hands on a deep-fried Twinkie.
Hostess is now mass-producing them and selling them at Wal-Mart in chocolate and vanilla. The Twinkies have been fried and frozen before packaging, according to the Associated Press. Then, you pop them in the oven and voila! Maybe it's not gourmet restaurant-quality, but it is a deep-fried Twinkie of some sort.
Is this the best idea or the worst? People are having mixed reactions.
Some are totally into the idea.
Was trying to save money this week but they just announced deep fried twinkies now available at wal mart sooo maybe Ill save next week— Trends (@TrendsTube_) August 12, 2016
That moment Golic finds out Deep Fried Twinkies are soon available for purchase. pic.twitter.com/qm05CTgtd9— Mike & Mike (@MikeAndMike) August 12, 2016
Others are skeptical that such a food belongs in the freezer aisle...or anywhere.
You can now buy deep fried twinkies in the frozen section at the grocery which concludes a week of companies/people reaching their new lows— Candace Mittel (@cmittel5) August 12, 2016
For $4.76, you can get a box of seven and decide which side of this polarizing debate you stand on.
