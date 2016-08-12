Story from Food & Drinks

Hostess Is Now Selling Deep Fried Twinkies In The Freezer Aisle

Suzannah Weiss
As of Friday, August 12, you need not visit a fair to get your hands on a deep-fried Twinkie.

Hostess is now mass-producing them and selling them at Wal-Mart in chocolate and vanilla. The Twinkies have been fried and frozen before packaging, according to the Associated Press. Then, you pop them in the oven and voila! Maybe it's not gourmet restaurant-quality, but it is a deep-fried Twinkie of some sort.

Is this the best idea or the worst? People are having mixed reactions.

Some are totally into the idea.


Others are skeptical that such a food belongs in the freezer aisle...or anywhere.

Advertisement
For $4.76, you can get a box of seven and decide which side of this polarizing debate you stand on.
Advertisement

More from Food & Drinks