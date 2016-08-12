In case you missed it, Simone Biles and Simone Manuel both took home gold medals in a victorious night for Team USA on Thursday, with the latter making history as the first African-American gold-medal swimmer.
And just to make victory even sweeter, both Biles and Manuel received a heartfelt congratulations from the legend herself, Serena Williams.
And just to make victory even sweeter, both Biles and Manuel received a heartfelt congratulations from the legend herself, Serena Williams.
"So amazing," Williams wrote in a Facebook post accompanied by photos of Biles and Manuel. Neither Biles nor Manuel have reacted to Williams' post at the time of writing, but we can only imagine their elation.
After all, as one Facebook user commented on the post, "Last week Simone Manuel asked for a picture with Serena, and today Serena published a picture of her."
After all, as one Facebook user commented on the post, "Last week Simone Manuel asked for a picture with Serena, and today Serena published a picture of her."
Advertisement
"This medal is not just for me," Manuel told ESPN after her win. "It’s for a whole bunch of people who came before me and have been an inspiration to me. It’s for all the people after me who believe they can’t do it, and I just want to be an inspiration to others that can do it."
Indeed, both Biles and Manuel have already proven inspirational for others, who have begun tweeting their wins under #RepresentationMatters and #BlackWomenDidThat.
Indeed, both Biles and Manuel have already proven inspirational for others, who have begun tweeting their wins under #RepresentationMatters and #BlackWomenDidThat.
I wake up to read Simone Biles and Simone Manuel both won gold medals last evening at the Olympics. Representation matters. Me: ☺️😍❤️— Harper Miller (@authorharpmill) August 12, 2016
Both African American, both making history in their own right before the age of 21. #BlackWomenDidThat #Rio2016 pic.twitter.com/n2FH3St6y3— K-Dub (@nychole___) August 12, 2016
My little swimmer says, "I Got Next!" @simone_manuel #SimoneManuel #Swimming #History #TeamUsA pic.twitter.com/xjeRABQ1fZ— Nett (@Laylas_Mommy_13) August 12, 2016
Taking home gold medals, inspiring others, and earning a shout-out from Serena Williams herself? It's safe to say that Biles and Manuel are winning the Olympics in every way.
Advertisement