Here's What The Beatles Really Thought About Yoko Ono

Everyone thinks Yoko Ono broke up The Beatles. But the band’s relationship with the singer and performing artist was more complicated than one would think. Paul McCartney reveals how their relationship has changed in a new interview with Rolling Stone.
Initially, things were not all that great between Ono and the other three Beatles. But they’ve repaired, and it’s a good thing: Ono is one of four votes (alongside McCartney, Ringo Starr, and Olivia Harrison) that control the Beatles catalogue.
“We were kind of threatened [then],” McCartney tells Rolling Stone. “She was sitting on the amps while we were recording. Most bands couldn't handle that. We handled it, but not amazingly well, because we were so tight. We weren't sexist, but girls didn't come to the studio – they tended to leave us to it. When John got with Yoko, she wasn't in the control room or to the side. It was in the middle of the four of us.”
So their relationship was rocky. That’s no shock, especially given that she played such a prominent role collaborating with Lennon. But things smoothed out.
“My big awakening was, if John loves this woman, that's gotta be right,” McCartney tells Rolling Stone. “I realized any resistance was something I had to overcome. It was a little hard at first. Gradually, we did. Now it's like we're mates. I like Yoko. [Laughs] She's so Yoko.”
Some pretty interesting stuff. Read the rest of the profile here or wait until the September 15 release of the documentary Eight Days a Week, which is about their touring years.
Initially, things were not all that great between Ono and the other three Beatles. But they’ve repaired, and it’s a good thing: Ono is one of four votes (alongside McCartney, Ringo Starr, and Olivia Harrison) that control the Beatles catalogue.
“We were kind of threatened [then],” McCartney tells Rolling Stone. “She was sitting on the amps while we were recording. Most bands couldn't handle that. We handled it, but not amazingly well, because we were so tight. We weren't sexist, but girls didn't come to the studio – they tended to leave us to it. When John got with Yoko, she wasn't in the control room or to the side. It was in the middle of the four of us.”
So their relationship was rocky. That’s no shock, especially given that she played such a prominent role collaborating with Lennon. But things smoothed out.
“My big awakening was, if John loves this woman, that's gotta be right,” McCartney tells Rolling Stone. “I realized any resistance was something I had to overcome. It was a little hard at first. Gradually, we did. Now it's like we're mates. I like Yoko. [Laughs] She's so Yoko.”
Some pretty interesting stuff. Read the rest of the profile here or wait until the September 15 release of the documentary Eight Days a Week, which is about their touring years.
Advertisement