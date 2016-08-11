Yesterday, an anonymous man with shoulder-length brown hair and an athletic build tried to scale the Trump Tower armed with a backpack, rope, and some suction cups. The whole ordeal lasted nearly two hours and garnered the attention of a large crowd of onlookers and dozens of news crews. The bizarre event was on Facebook Live, Snapchat, and Twitter.
In the midst of all the media coverage, people couldn't help but notice that the mystery man resembled Gilmore Girls actor Jared Padalecki. At second or third glance, it's true that, from a distance, they could be doppelgängers.
However, Padalecki, like Jared Leto, is here to ruin the internet joke. He took to Facebook to clarify that no, that wasn't him climbing the side of the skyscraper.
Later, on Twitter, the actor gave the climber a nickname, #BizarroJarpad, and wished him luck.
I would like to wish #BizarroJarpad the best of luck in climbing the Trump Tower. #??? pic.twitter.com/NsfsjLGKgm— Jared Padalecki (@jarpad) August 10, 2016
Glad we got that cleared up.
