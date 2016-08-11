Story from Work & Money

#QuitYourJobIn5Words Has Us LOL-ing At Our Desks

Marshall Bright
Even if you love your job, it’s hard not to daydream about staying at home binge-watching Stranger Things or relaxing on a beach with a Mai Tai midweek. That might be why the latest work-related trending hashtag has a lot to do with dreams of giving into temptation and calling it quits.
Unlike the recent #First7Jobs hashtag, where users (including some celebs) showcased their hustle, #QuitYourJobIn5Words is all about admitting that there's a voice in your head that would rather stay in bed today.

Other people interpreted the hashtag loosely, with five words that will probably just get you fired — no quitting necessary.
Some tweets, however, questioned the wisdom of tendering your resignation, in any number of words.

Then again, what else are you supposed to do when you've caught 'em all?

In all seriousness, though, Refinery29 doesn't recommend quitting your job in just five words — or without a solid plan in place (even if you've finally captured Pikachu). Unless, of course, you get a letter from a certain wizarding school. Then, all bets are off.
