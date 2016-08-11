QuitYourJobIn5Words Has Us LOL-ing At Our Desks

Even if you love your job, it’s hard not to daydream about staying at home binge-watching Stranger Things or relaxing on a beach with a Mai Tai midweek. That might be why the latest work-related trending hashtag has a lot to do with dreams of giving into temptation and calling it quits.
Nobody puts baby in cubicle#QuitYourJobIn5Words@midnight— TunaOfTheSky (@tunaofthesky) August 10, 2016
Unlike the recent #First7Jobs hashtag, where users (including some celebs) showcased their hustle, #QuitYourJobIn5Words is all about admitting that there's a voice in your head that would rather stay in bed today.
Can't work weekends. Or weekdays.#QuitYourJobIn5Words @midnight— Josh Young (@_joshyoung) August 10, 2016
My Work Here Is Done...#QuitYourJobIn5Words pic.twitter.com/jnmF1gPXie— Gordon Heliotrope (@GordoHelio) August 10, 2016
Other people interpreted the hashtag loosely, with five words that will probably just get you fired — no quitting necessary.
Thought you said "Excel BEDSHEET"#QuitYourJobIn5Words pic.twitter.com/3j5GifS3Yq— Curious Zelda (@CuriousZelda) August 10, 2016
Some tweets, however, questioned the wisdom of tendering your resignation, in any number of words.
#QuitYourJobIn5Words Don't. You're Barely Employable Elsewhere.— Mark Dice (@MarkDice) August 10, 2016
Then again, what else are you supposed to do when you've caught 'em all?
I've caught all the Pokemon here. #QuitYourJobIn5Words @midnight— Roy Klementsen (@Roybq) August 10, 2016
In all seriousness, though, Refinery29 doesn't recommend quitting your job in just five words — or without a solid plan in place (even if you've finally captured Pikachu). Unless, of course, you get a letter from a certain wizarding school. Then, all bets are off.
#QuitYourJobIn5Words— PerksOfBeingAFanboy. (@LiamKelsall) August 10, 2016
"my Hogwarts letter finally arrived"
