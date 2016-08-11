Selena Gomez Surprised A Superfan In Australia & The Video Is So Sweet

One Selenator just got the surprise of a lifetime.
Selena Gomez is currently in Australia for the Down Under portion of her Revival Tour, and while most performers barely have time to sightsee while they're playing in other countries, Gomez made it a point to visit a special fan: Sophie Saunders, a 22-year-old living in Sydney.
Throughout the years, Saunders has shown her allegiance to her favorite performer by creating an Instagram account dedicated to her, as well as a Facebook page to try to get her to visit Australia. The stan even traveled all the way to Dallas to attend a concert. And now, all of her dedication has finally paid off.
Gomez often goes out of her way to interact with fans. She is known for her group pictures with crowds outside her shows, and also holds meet-and-greets (a practice her ex-boyfriend, Justin Bieber, totally abandoned on his Purpose Tour.) But this was really above and beyond.
The scheme was set up by a popular Australian radio program, Kyle & Jackie O. The hosts told Saunders that she would simply be recording a video of herself singing "Kill 'Em With Kindness," and then they would send it to Gomez. But what Saunders actually got was some one-on-one time with her idol. And a few selfies. She nearly burst into tears and said her dream had just come true.
Watch the adorable interaction, below.
