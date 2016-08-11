Simone Biles Grabbed Her Gold Medal During An Olympic Village Fire Drill

When the Olympic Village had a fire drill, Simone Biles reached for her gold medal. While we mere mortals might have grabbed a favorite pillow or our iPhone, Biles had her priorities in order: The 19-year-old wasn't leaving her room without her Olympic gold in tow.



Biles documented the fire alarm saga on Snapchat. When the drill began, she and the "Final Five" ran out as instructed, but not without their gold medals. "When fire alarm take medal," she captioned.

