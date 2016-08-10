With the 2016 Rio Olympics in full swing, most everyone is feeling very patriotic (at least temporarily). But between the chants of USA! USA! USA!, it's nice to celebrate some international heroes as well. For starters, take Chinese Olympian Fu Yuanhui.
There's a long list of athletes who play it cool when they win a medal, and thankfully Fu is not one of them. The 20-year-old swimmer captured the heart of the internet after her race Monday, when a reporter surprised her with news of her score.
"58.95 seconds!? I thought it was 59 seconds!" she exclaimed to the reporter, while pulling some marvelously goofy faces. "I was so fast! I'm really pleased!"
Us too, Yuanhui.
She came in third during the 100-meter backstroke semi-finals, but thought she came in fourth, hence the obvious glee. Fu also swam her way to a tie for the bronze medal with Canadian Kylie Masse, and reacted as expected.
The woman is basically a walking meme.
นางตลกอ่ะ มีความเป็นตัวของตัวเองมาก555555— Palita_Rita (@Rita_Rainy) August 8, 2016
GIFนางฮาทุกอัน#FuYuanhui #swimmer pic.twitter.com/FDiNnYg22x
And who better to recognize this Olympic marvel, than professional American funny person Ellen DeGeneres? The comedian posted a video of Fu's now-classic reaction along with her own and the caption, "Fu and I found out about her medal at the same time. #Rio2016."
Fu Yuanhui may have won bronze for swimming, but she's pure gold in our hearts.
