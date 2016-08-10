With the 2016 Rio Olympics in full swing, most everyone is feeling very patriotic (at least temporarily). But between the chants of USA! USA! USA!, it's nice to celebrate some international heroes as well. For starters, take Chinese Olympian Fu Yuanhui.



There's a long list of athletes who play it cool when they win a medal, and thankfully Fu is not one of them. The 20-year-old swimmer captured the heart of the internet after her race Monday, when a reporter surprised her with news of her score.



"58.95 seconds!? I thought it was 59 seconds!" she exclaimed to the reporter, while pulling some marvelously goofy faces. "I was so fast! I'm really pleased!"



