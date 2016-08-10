Making A Murderer subject Steven Avery has spoken out from behind bars in a fascinating new phone interview with In Touch.
Avery talked to the magazine just weeks before his new lawyer, Kathleen Zellner, plans to file an appeal on August 29. And he sounds pretty confident about his prospects. "I’m 1,000 percent confident that I’ll be free," said the 54-year-old. "I know Kathleen will get down to the truth."
But what does Avery plan to do if and when he gets out? The answer might surprise you. Apparently, the subject of the hugely popular Netflix documentary series is a big fan of a much less serious true-life show. "I like Big Brother,”he told In Touch.
“Yes, I would go on it!” He added, “But if I won, I wouldn’t need the money, so I’d have to donate it." (We assume he's referring to a potential settlement he would receive if found innocent on appeal.) For now, he'll have to settle for people watching him on Making A Murderer season two.
